Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Clinton County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bud High School at Carlyle High School
- Game Time: 4:35 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Carlyle, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesclin High School at Okawville High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Okawville, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.