Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cook County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Rita High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Oak Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Reavis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Burbank, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manteno High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Latin School of Chicago at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bremen High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evanston Township High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sullivan High School - Chicago at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Horizon Science Academy-Southwest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Schaumburg Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.