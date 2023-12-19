Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 19
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-67 win, as our model heavily favors Illinois State.
The Redbirds are coming off of a 64-62 loss to Marquette in their last outing on Sunday.
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 81, Saint Louis 67
Other MVC Predictions
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds' best win this season came in a 62-51 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels on November 25.
- The Redbirds have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 192) on November 25
- 87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 236) on November 24
- 90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 299) on November 15
- 105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 325) on November 6
- 102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 30
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 5.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 34.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Maya Wong: 12.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)
- Deanna Wilson: 14.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 13.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (27-for-61)
- Abbie Aalsma: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds average 80.0 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (211th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.
- The Redbirds put up 85.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.3 points per contest.
- Illinois State surrenders 62.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.
