Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you're considering a bet on Kyrou against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Kyrou has scored a goal in five of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kyrou has a point in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 30 games this year, Kyrou has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Kyrou's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kyrou has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 21 Points 5 6 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

