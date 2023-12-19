Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kankakee County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manteno High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Kankakee High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Momence High School