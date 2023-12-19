Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hayes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In Hayes' 30 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 11 of 30 games this season, Hayes has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 30 games this year, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hayes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 4 16 Points 2 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

