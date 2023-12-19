Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Lake County, Illinois today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warren Township High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion-Benton High School at Waukegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Zion, IL

Zion, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockport Township High School at Stevenson High School