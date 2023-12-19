Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minonk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earlville High School at Annawan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Annawan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
