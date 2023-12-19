Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Livingston County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Colfax, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Paso-Gridley High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Christian High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.