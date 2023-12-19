Tuesday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 79-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Loyola Chicago, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 79, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-16.9)

Loyola Chicago (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Loyola Chicago is 2-7-0 against the spread, while Charleston Southern's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Ramblers are 3-6-0 and the Buccaneers are 3-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.

Loyola Chicago prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is pulling down 36.2 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.4 per contest.

Loyola Chicago connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc (90th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game while shooting 37.2%.

The Ramblers average 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and allow 90.4 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13 (271st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (195th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.