Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Macon County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Warrensburg-Latham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Warrensburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
