Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Madison County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Triad High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Civic Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bethalto, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
