Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Marion County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Marion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandoval High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Farina, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
