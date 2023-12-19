Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in McLean County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Colfax, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
