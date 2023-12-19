Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valmeyer High School at Dupo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dupo, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Community High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
