Montgomery County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bunker Hill High School at Lincolnwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Raymond, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.