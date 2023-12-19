Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Morgan County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pittsfield High School at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Concord, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Central High School at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Franklin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
