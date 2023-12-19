The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Buchnevich available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich's plus-minus this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is +4.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in eight of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in 14 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points seven times.

Buchnevich has an assist in 10 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Buchnevich goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Buchnevich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 3 23 Points 5 10 Goals 2 13 Assists 3

