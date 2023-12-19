If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midwest Central High School at Princeville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Peoria High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stark County High School at Elmwood Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Elmwood, IL

Elmwood, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Christian High School at Prairie Central High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 19

6:55 PM CT on December 19 Location: Fairbury, IL

Fairbury, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brimfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Brimfield, IL

Brimfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

VMHS at Illinois Valley Central High School