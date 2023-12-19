Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Piatt County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Ridge High School at DeLand-Weldon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: DeLand, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Warrensburg-Latham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Warrensburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cerro Gordo High School at Fisher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fisher, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
