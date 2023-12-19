Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Piatt County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blue Ridge High School at DeLand-Weldon High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: DeLand, IL

DeLand, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Warrensburg-Latham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Warrensburg, IL

Warrensburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cerro Gordo High School at Fisher High School