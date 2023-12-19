Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Okaw Valley High School at Stewardson-Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Strasburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelbyville High School at Neoga High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Neoga, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
