The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.

The Wildcats score 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.

The Crimson Tide put up 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67).

Alabama has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona performed worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).

Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule