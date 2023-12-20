Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates versus the Georgetown Hoyas is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a Big East team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seton Hall Pirates at Georgetown Hoyas
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|DePaul Blue Demons at Xavier Musketeers
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Providence Friars vs. Baylor Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|FloHoops
Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.