Big Ten teams will be in action across eight games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Penn State Lady Lions 11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - James Madison Dukes at Maryland Terrapins 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Florida Gators vs. Michigan Wolverines 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators vs. Michigan Wolverines 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders vs. Michigan State Spartans 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -

