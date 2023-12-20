Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Boone County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere North High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.