Bradley vs. South Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game features the South Dakota Coyotes (9-3) and the Bradley Braves (4-6) matching up at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-55 win for heavily favored South Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.
The Braves head into this contest on the heels of an 86-66 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bradley vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley vs. South Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 78, Bradley 55
Other MVC Predictions
- UTEP vs UIC
- Saint Louis vs Illinois State
- Valparaiso vs Bethune-Cookman
- Indiana State vs Purdue
- BYU vs Missouri State
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves took down the No. 306-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Elon Phoenix, 66-59, on November 22, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Coyotes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 107th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 over Elon (No. 306) on November 22
- 63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on December 2
- 65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 345) on November 12
Bradley Leaders
- Alex Rouse: 11.3 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- Halli Poock: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Isis Fitch: 7.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 63.7 points per game, 230th in college basketball, while conceding 68.6 per outing, 259th in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.