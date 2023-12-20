Wednesday's game features the South Dakota Coyotes (9-3) and the Bradley Braves (4-6) matching up at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-55 win for heavily favored South Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Braves head into this contest on the heels of an 86-66 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 78, Bradley 55

Other MVC Predictions

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves took down the No. 306-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Elon Phoenix, 66-59, on November 22, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Coyotes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 107th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 over Elon (No. 306) on November 22

63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on December 2

65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 345) on November 12

Bradley Leaders

Alex Rouse: 11.3 PTS, 50.6 FG%

11.3 PTS, 50.6 FG% Halli Poock: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Isis Fitch: 7.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

7.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

7.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 63.7 points per game, 230th in college basketball, while conceding 68.6 per outing, 259th in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.