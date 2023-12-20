Bulls vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 20
The Chicago Bulls (11-17) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Bulls earned a 108-104 win over the 76ers. Coby White put up 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls.
Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|6.1
|4.8
|1
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21
|4.8
|3.4
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable (Back)
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
