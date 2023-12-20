The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) face the Chicago Bulls (11-17) on December 20, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Chicago has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Bulls score an average of 109.9 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.5 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Chicago is 6-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are not as good offensively, putting up 109.5 points per game, compared to 110.2 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 109.4 points per game at home, compared to 117.1 on the road.

At home, Chicago concedes 109.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 117.1.

The Bulls pick up 0.6 more assists per game at home (24) than away (23.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries