The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) take on the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with both teams fresh off a win. The Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-125) Islanders (+105) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.

Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Washington and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 28 games this season.

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).

New York has a record of 6-8 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 48.8% chance to win.

New York's games this season have had more than 6 goals 19 of 31 times.

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 67 (31st) Goals 96 (16th) 78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (16th) 8 (32nd) Power Play Goals 23 (12th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.

Four of Washington's past 10 games went over.

The Capitals and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Capitals have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 78 (2.8 per game).

They're ranked 24th in the league with a -11 goal differential .

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York owns a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up over its last 10 contests.

New York has hit the over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the last 10 matchups, Islanders' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 2.7 more than their season-long average.

The Islanders' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Islanders have allowed 98 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th.

Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.