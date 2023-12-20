Wednesday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (6-9) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Chicago State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 75, Bethune-Cookman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-8.0)

Chicago State (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Chicago State is 8-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Bethune-Cookman's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Cougars are 7-7-0 and the Wildcats are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 4.5 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (328th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per outing (184th in college basketball).

Chicago State pulls down 31.8 rebounds per game (340th in college basketball) while allowing 34.7 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.

Chicago State makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball) at a 28.8% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.6% from deep.

The Cougars' 86.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 322nd in college basketball, and the 91.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 256th in college basketball.

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.7 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.