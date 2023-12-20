How to Watch Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- In games Chicago State shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 343rd.
- The 66.4 points per game the Cougars record are 6.1 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (72.5).
- Chicago State is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Chicago State is averaging 6.3 more points per game (67.1) than it is in away games (60.8).
- The Cougars are giving up 71.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.6 more points than they're allowing in away games (67.5).
- Chicago State is making 6.1 treys per game, which is 0.8 more than it is averaging in road games (5.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.6% when playing at home and 33.3% away from home.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 63-62
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
