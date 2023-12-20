The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chicago State -7.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 14 games this season, Chicago State and its opponents have gone over 141.5 points.

The average point total in Chicago State's matchups this year is 137.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Chicago State has won one out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago State, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 7 50% 66.4 143.6 70.9 143.4 140.4 Bethune-Cookman 5 62.5% 77.2 143.6 72.5 143.4 145.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The 66.4 points per game the Cougars put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (72.5).

Chicago State has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 8-6-0 0-0 7-7-0 Bethune-Cookman 3-5-0 0-3 3-5-0

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits

Chicago State Bethune-Cookman 2-5 Home Record 4-0 3-3 Away Record 1-3 3-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 98.0 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.