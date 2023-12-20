The Chicago State Cougars (0-19) will be looking to stop a 19-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (7-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 8.4 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Panthers give up (64.0).

Chicago State has put together a 0-5 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Florida International is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.

The 71.8 points per game the Panthers score are 15.1 fewer points than the Cougars give up (86.9).

When Florida International puts up more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars shoot 34.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Panthers concede.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.8 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Tae'lor Willard: 9.9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

9.9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%

6.2 PTS, 40.7 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Schedule