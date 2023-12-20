How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-19) will be looking to stop a 19-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (7-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 8.4 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Panthers give up (64.0).
- Chicago State has put together a 0-5 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
- Florida International is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.
- The 71.8 points per game the Panthers score are 15.1 fewer points than the Cougars give up (86.9).
- When Florida International puts up more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.
- This year the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars shoot 34.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Panthers concede.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%
- Jacia Cunningham: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
- Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%
- Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ UIC
|L 76-46
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/18/2023
|Alabama A&M
|L 80-43
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Texas State
|L 84-76
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Idaho
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Kuyper
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
