Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

De La Salle Institute at Little Rock Central High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20

4:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Science Academy-Southwest at Olympia High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20

5:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Heyworth, IL

Heyworth, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lycee Francais de Chicago at Christian Heritage Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20

6:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Northfield, IL

Northfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Muchin College Preparatory at ITW David Speer Academy

Game Time: 6:58 PM CT on December 20

6:58 PM CT on December 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public

Chicago Public How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20

7:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School