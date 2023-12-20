Illinois vs. Arkansas December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Illinois Players to Watch
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Makayla Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maryam Dauda: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Samara Spencer: 10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
