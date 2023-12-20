Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jackson County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murphysboro High School at Trico High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Campbell Hill, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
