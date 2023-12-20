Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Kane County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oswego East High School at Metea Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
