Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kendall County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oswego East High School at Metea Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
