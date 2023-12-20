Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Lake County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cary Grove High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
