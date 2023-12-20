If you reside in Lake County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cary Grove High School at Round Lake High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20

5:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Round Lake, IL

Round Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakes High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20

7:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Round Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20

7:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Round Lake, IL

Round Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School