The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) look to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Washington Huskies (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.5 points, Washington is 8-0.
  • Louisville has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Cardinals score 31.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies allow (45.6).
  • Louisville is 10-2 when scoring more than 45.6 points.
  • When Washington allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 11-0.
  • The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (30.9%).
  • The Huskies shoot 46% from the field, just 4% higher than the Cardinals allow.

Louisville Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%
  • Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%
  • Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Washington Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Kentucky W 73-61 KFC Yum! Center
12/13/2023 Morehead State W 74-48 KFC Yum! Center
12/16/2023 @ UConn L 86-62 XL Center
12/20/2023 Washington - KFC Yum! Center
12/31/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 Duke - KFC Yum! Center

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State W 55-50 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/10/2023 @ Washington State W 60-55 Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 64-32 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
1/5/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
1/7/2024 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.