Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in McLean County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon Science Academy-Southwest at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quest Charter Academy at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
