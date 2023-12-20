How to Watch Northwestern vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will welcome in the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- In games Northwestern shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.
- The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70 the Sun Devils allow.
- Northwestern has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 70 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Northwestern was worse at home last year, posting 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Wildcats surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in road games (68.4).
- When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark on the road.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
