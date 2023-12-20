The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will welcome in the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

In games Northwestern shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.

The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70 the Sun Devils allow.

Northwestern has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 70 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Northwestern was worse at home last year, posting 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in road games.

In home games, the Wildcats surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in road games (68.4).

When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule