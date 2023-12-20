Northwestern vs. Arizona State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Northwestern
|-4.5
|137.5
Northwestern Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Northwestern and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 total points.
- Northwestern's contests this year have an average total of 138.4, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wildcats have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- Northwestern has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Wildcats have entered five games this season favored by -185 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Northwestern.
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern
|4
|40%
|73.6
|142.6
|64.8
|134.8
|134.9
|Arizona State
|6
|60%
|69
|142.6
|70
|134.8
|141.7
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70 the Sun Devils allow.
- Northwestern is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 70 points.
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern
|4-6-0
|3-5
|5-5-0
|Arizona State
|3-7-0
|0-2
|4-6-0
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northwestern
|Arizona State
|13-5
|Home Record
|10-5
|7-4
|Away Record
|7-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|3-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
