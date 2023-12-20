OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wednesday college basketball slate includes one game featuring an OVC team on the court. That matchup? The the Little Rock Trojans taking on the Tulane Green Wave.
OVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Little Rock Trojans at Tulane Green Wave
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
