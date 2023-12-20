Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Tazewell County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delavan High School at Greenview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Greenview, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
