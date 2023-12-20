Wednesday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) versus the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at Farris Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Western Illinois. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 73, Central Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-1.3)

Western Illinois (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Central Arkansas has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Illinois is 3-5-0. A total of five out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Leathernecks' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 72.5 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and conceding 68.2 per contest, 112th in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.

Western Illinois wins the rebound battle by 9.3 boards on average. It records 45.3 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.0.

Western Illinois connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Western Illinois has committed 3.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (223rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (348th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.