How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- Western Illinois has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 110th.
- The Leathernecks put up just four fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears give up (76.5).
- When it scores more than 76.5 points, Western Illinois is 5-0.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Western Illinois is scoring more points at home (85.7 per game) than away (59.3).
- The Leathernecks allow 60.5 points per game at home, and 75.8 on the road.
- At home, Western Illinois sinks 7.7 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than on the road (26.4%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Coe
|W 80-58
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Green Bay
|W 68-59
|Resch Center
|12/18/2023
|Eureka
|W 92-56
|Western Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|12/31/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Western Hall
