Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Winnebago County, Illinois today? We have the information here.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford East High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
