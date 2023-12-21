Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 124-108 win against the Lakers, Caruso totaled 15 points and six rebounds.

Below, we look at Caruso's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 9.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 15.3 14.7 PR -- 13 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Caruso has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.7% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.4.

The Spurs concede 122.5 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 46.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have given up 28.8 per game, 29th in the league.

Giving up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 18 4 3 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.