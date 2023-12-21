Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the Creighton Bluejays is one of six games on the Thursday college basketball slate that includes a Big East team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|St. John's Red Storm at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Villanova Wildcats at La Salle Explorers
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Ohio Bobcats at Butler Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Bucknell Bison at Marquette Golden Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|FloHoops
|Kennesaw State Owls vs. Providence Friars
|1:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Creighton Bluejays
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|FloHoops
Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.